BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces new investment in Atlanta MSA

Jan 31 Jernigan Capital Inc -

* Announces new investment in Atlanta MSA

* Closed a $13.6 million self-storage development investment in vinings, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
