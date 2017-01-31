版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Virgin Green Fund I, L.P reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Aquaventure Holdings Ltd as of Dec 31 - SEC Filing

Jan 31 Aquaventure Holdings Ltd

* Virgin Green Fund I, L.P reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Aquaventure Holdings Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jAkRrD] Further company coverage:
