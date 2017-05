Jan 31 Data Communications Management

* Announces process improvements and resulting cost savings

* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses

* Says completion of a process realignment of its operations, will result in an estimated $2.4 million in cost savings in 2017

* Restructuring primarily involves a reduction of in-direct labour across company