BRIEF-Rieter Group FY sales down 9 pct at 945.0 mln Swiss francs

Feb 1 Rieter Holding AG :
* Achieved an order intake of 905.2 million Swiss francs ($914.34 million) in the 2016 financial year. This represents an increase of 13 pct compared to the previous year
* FY sales amounted to 945.0 million Swiss francs (2015: 1 036.8 million Swiss francs) and as expected were 9 pct down on the previous year
* For the year 2016 as a whole, Rieter expects an EBIT margin of 6 pct and a net profit of 4.5 pct of sales
* Reorganization of the Ingolstadt site, Germany
* Concept envisages the reduction of around 220 jobs at the Ingolstadt site. At the end of December 2016, Rieter had 360 employees in Ingolstadt
* Productions shall be transferred to Rieter's Usti site in the Czech Republic
* Once the measures are complete at all affected sites, a cost reduction of chf 15-20 million is expected from 2019
* Anticipates that one-off expenditure in the mid-double-digit million range will be required for implementation purposes over the next two years Source text - bit.ly/2kf8van Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9900 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.