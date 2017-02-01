版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 13:59 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer completes acquisition of Ensival Moret

Feb 1 Sulzer AG :

* Announces that it has completed the acquisition of Ensival Moret, a part of Moret Industries Source text - bit.ly/2kPPdeO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
