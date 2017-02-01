BRIEF-Peach Property Group lifts FY earnings before taxes to 15 mln Swiss francs

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 Peach Property Group AG
* Lifts earnings before taxes to 15 million Swiss francs ($15.15 million)according to preliminary 2016 figures; residential portfolio reaches 3,150 units
* Positive outlook for 2016; continued focus on highly profitable residential properties in German B-cities
* Rental income increased in 2016 by around 7 percent to almost 9.2 million Swiss francs despite properties being sold in amount of more than 120 million Swiss francs
* Is confident that it will continue its profitable growth in current fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.