中国
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Implenia wins contracts for construction projects in Switzerland

Feb 1 Implenia AG :

* Wins contracts for construction projects in Switzerland

* Total contractor mandates in Geneva and Morges worth a total of well over 150 million Swiss francs ($151.42 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
