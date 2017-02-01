BRIEF-Implenia wins contracts for construction projects in Switzerland

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 Implenia AG :
* Wins contracts for construction projects in Switzerland
* Total contractor mandates in Geneva and Morges worth a total of well over 150 million Swiss francs ($151.42 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.