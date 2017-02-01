BRIEF-Lonza Group raises 865 mln Sfr from bookbuilding, shares placed 173 Sfr per share

Feb 1 Lonza Group Ag says
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross
proceeds of 865 million Sfr
* the shares were placed at 173.00 Swiss francs per new
share
* new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to
trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 3. February 2017
* Additionally, Lonza has entered into lock up undertakings
ending on the later of (1) 180 days following the first day of
trading of the new shares issued in the Placement and (2) if the
additional equity issuance proceeds, as referenced in Lonza's
announcement of the Capsugel acquisition on 15 December 2016, 90
days following the first day of trading of the shares issued in
that equity issuance
