BRIEF-Lonza Group raises 865 mln Sfr from bookbuilding, shares placed 173 Sfr per share

Feb 1 Lonza Group Ag says

* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr

* the shares were placed at 173.00 Swiss francs per new share

* new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 3. February 2017

* Additionally, Lonza has entered into lock up undertakings ending on the later of (1) 180 days following the first day of trading of the new shares issued in the Placement and (2) if the additional equity issuance proceeds, as referenced in Lonza's announcement of the Capsugel acquisition on 15 December 2016, 90 days following the first day of trading of the shares issued in that equity issuance Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
