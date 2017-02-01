版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-Roche expects Tamiflu sales in 2017 to drop following patent expiry

Feb 1 Roche Holding Ag

* Ceo says sees no "direction change" in attractiveness of u.s. Market under president trump

* Ceo expects tamiflu sales in 2017 to decline after patent expiration in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
