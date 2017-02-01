BRIEF-Cameco rejects Tepco's uranium contract termination notice

Feb 1 Cameco Corp :
* Cameco rejects Tepco's uranium contract termination notice
* Cameco Corp- on January 31, 2017, Tepco confirmed it would
not accept a uranium delivery scheduled for February 1, 2017
* Cameco Corp - Tokyo electric power company holdings issued
a termination notice for a uranium supply contract with co that
"we do not accept"
* Cameco Corp- Cameco inc sees no basis for terminating
contract, considers Tepco to be in default, and will pursue all
its legal rights and remedies
* Cameco Corp- in 2017, Cameco's consolidated revenue,
including Tepco volume, is expected to range between $2.1
billion to $2.2 billion
* Cameco Corp - will be moving expeditiously to enforce its
rights under uranium supply contract to recover losses arising
from Tepco's action
* Cameco - termination would affect approximately 9.3
million pounds of uranium deliveries through 2028, worth
approximately $1.3 billion in revenue to cameco
* Says Cameco has sufficient financial capacity to manage
any loss of revenue in 2017 as a result of dispute
