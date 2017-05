Feb 1 Clovis Oncology Inc :

* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program

* Clovis Oncology -strata trial to identify genetically selected patients eligible for enrollment in Clovis' Triton studies in advanced prostate cancer

* Clovis Oncology - strata will exclusively refer BRCA and ATM-mutated advanced prostate cancer patients for enrollment to Triton2 and Triton3 clinical trials