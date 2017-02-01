版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 23:25 BJT

BRIEF-Bayn signs two LoI on distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece

Feb 1 Bayn Europe AB :

* Undersigns two Letter of intent (LoI) and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece

* Signed LoI with a Swiss and a Greek company, Prochem AG and Paxman respectively

* Both LoI include distribution of Bayn solution product EUREBA and are effective from January 2017 for initial period of up to 6 months

