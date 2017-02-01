BRIEF-Ciber enters amendment with Wells Fargo Bank for its asset based lending facility

Feb 1 Ciber Inc
* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for
company's asset based lending facility
* Ciber inc says amendment also adds or modifies conditions
regarding, among other things, limitations on co's ability to
borrow under credit facility
* Ciber - $1.2 million increase on cap on limitation in
amount of intercompany advances co can make to fund working
capital needs of international operations
* Ciber -amendment includes requirement co accept and
deliver to wells fargo two or more letters of intent or
expressions of interest concerning a financial transaction
* Ciber - loi required regarding financial transaction with
net proceeds sufficient to repay all of outstanding balance
under credit facility on or before feb 11
Source text (bit.ly/2kroWmw)
