Feb 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces completion of the sale of Suwalki Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Poland, by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - deal for EURO 42.3 million

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - out of net proceeds, at least 75 percent will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders by or before March 31, 2017