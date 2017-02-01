版本:
中国
BRIEF-Roche confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of aphinity trial outcome

Feb 1 Roche Holding Ag

* Ceo says confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of outcome of aphinity trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
