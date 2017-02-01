版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch to solicit additional offers

Feb 1 Lifewatch AG :

* Lifewatch to solicit additional offers

* Announces that following public offer made by Aevis last week, and in interest of company and all shareholders, Lifewatch has decided to solicit additional offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

