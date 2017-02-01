版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-APG SGA receives contract for 22 new digital City ePanels

Feb 1 APG SGA SA :

* Receives contract for 22 new digital city epanels

* New contract runs from 1 January 2018 for a period of 10 years Source text - bit.ly/2kSh6iP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐