版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Nestlé USA says to move 300 jobs to Solon, Ohio campus

Feb 1 Nestlé USA:

* Will move its technical & production organization and all supply chain teams to its Solon, Ohio campus

* Says to bring major functions and 300 jobs to its Solon, Ohio campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐