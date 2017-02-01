BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond says acquired certain assets including brand, website, certain IP assets and assumed certain contractual obligations of Chef Central

Feb 1 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :

* Bed Bath & Beyond - acquired certain assets including brand, website, certain ip assets and assumed certain contractual obligations of chef central

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - does not expect acquisition to materially impact its results of operations or consolidated financial position

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - acquisition was for cash purchase price of $1 million and incremental earnout payments potentially aggregating up to $1.25 million

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc- acquisition was for a cash purchase price of $1 million and incremental earnout payments potentially aggregating up to $1.25 million