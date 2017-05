Feb 1 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $8.7 million increasing by $3.7 million

* Combined ratio for current quarter was 61.1 pct, compared to 42.4 pct

* Board declared a special dividend of $0.59 per common share, which is payable on march 15, 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S