2017年 2月 2日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Nestlé USA says will transition corporate headquarters to Arlington County, Virginia

Feb 1 Nestlé USA:

* Nestlé USA says it will transition its corporate headquarters to Arlington County, Virginia starting later this year

* Company expects to bring approximately 750 jobs to Washington, D.C. area with Virginia transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
