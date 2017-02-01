BRIEF-Facebook reports Q4 earnings per share $1.21

Feb 1 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.21
* Says Q4 revenue was $8,809 million versus $5,841 million a
year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $8.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Daily active users were 1.23 billion on average for
december 2016, an increase of 18% year-over-year
* Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for december
2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year
* Monthly active users were 1.86 billion as of december 31,
2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year
* Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of december 31, 2016, an
increase of 21% year-over-year
* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84%
of advertising revenue for Q4 of 2016
* Q4 advertising revenue $8,629 million versus $5,637
million
* Elected to early adopt ASU 2016-09 in Q4 of 2016
* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or
settle are no longer recognized in equity
* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or
settle are now recognized as a reduction to provision for income
taxes
* Under new guidance, cash flows related to excess tax
benefits required to be presented as operating activity rather
than financing activity
* "We are required to reflect any adjustments as of january
1, 2016, beginning of annual period that includes interim period
of adoption"
* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in $934 million decrease
in FY 2016 provision for income taxes, or 7% decrease in FY 2016
effective tax rate
* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in net cumulative-effect
adjustment of $1.67 billion increase to retained earnings as of
January 1, 2016
* Reclassified $566 million, $1.72 billion of excess tax
benefits under financing activities to operating activities for
Q4, FY 2015, respectively
* Says "our business did well in 2016"
