BRIEF-Facebook reports Q4 earnings per share $1.21

Feb 1 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.21

* Says Q4 revenue was $8,809 million versus $5,841 million a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $8.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Daily active users were 1.23 billion on average for december 2016, an increase of 18% year-over-year

* Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for december 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year

* Monthly active users were 1.86 billion as of december 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year

* Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of december 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year

* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84% of advertising revenue for Q4 of 2016

* Q4 advertising revenue $8,629 million versus $5,637 million

* Elected to early adopt ASU 2016-09 in Q4 of 2016

* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are no longer recognized in equity

* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are now recognized as a reduction to provision for income taxes

* Under new guidance, cash flows related to excess tax benefits required to be presented as operating activity rather than financing activity

* "We are required to reflect any adjustments as of january 1, 2016, beginning of annual period that includes interim period of adoption"

* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in $934 million decrease in FY 2016 provision for income taxes, or 7% decrease in FY 2016 effective tax rate

* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in net cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.67 billion increase to retained earnings as of January 1, 2016

* Reclassified $566 million, $1.72 billion of excess tax benefits under financing activities to operating activities for Q4, FY 2015, respectively

* Says "our business did well in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: