2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 bln- source

Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
