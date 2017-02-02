版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share

Feb 1 Harley-davidson Inc :

* Reg-Harley-Davidson, inc. Increases dividend

* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
