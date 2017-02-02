版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 09:05 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal

Feb 1 North American Energy Partners Inc

* Announces major contract renewal

* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
