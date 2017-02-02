版本:
BRIEF-Parexel International agrees to acquire Medical Affairs Company

Feb 1 Parexel International Corp

* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company

* Parexel International- TMAC management team will remain in place and continue to manage its employees and services it currently provides to clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
