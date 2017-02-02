版本:
BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson

Feb 2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :

* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt

* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be agreed, nor as to the terms on which any transaction might occur

* Negotiations valuing Mead Johnson's entire share capital at approximately $16.7 billion

* Says confirms that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire each Mead Johnson share for $90 in cash Further company coverage:
