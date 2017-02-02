版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 10:02 BJT

BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement

Feb 1 J Crew Group Inc

* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement

* Neither transactions at issue nor lawsuit filed impact co's ongoing use of its intellectual property or its business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
