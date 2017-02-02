版本:
BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser

Feb 1 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co

* Statement on discussions with Reckitt Benckiser Plc

* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash

* Says no agreement has been completed, and there are no assurances that any transaction will result from these discussions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
