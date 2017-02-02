BRIEF-Glencore maintains 2017 full-year production guidance

Feb 2 Glencore Plc :
* Full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting
production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.
* Solid q4 2016 production across board.
* Full year own-sourced copper production of 1,425,800
tonnes was 5 pct lower than 2015
* Full year own-sourced zinc production of 1,094,100 tonnes
was 24 pct down on 2015
* Full year own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes
was 20 pct higher than 2015
* Full year coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5
pct down on 2015, mainly reflecting divestment of optimum coal.
* Full year glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5
million barrels was 29 pct lower than 2015, due to depletion of
existing fields.
* 2017 production guidance, unchanged from investor update
on 1 december 2016
* Sees 2017 copper production at 1,355 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2017 zinc production at 1,190 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2017 lead production at 300 ± 10 kt
* Sees 2017 coal production at 135 ± 3 mt
* Sees 2017 nickel production at 120 ± 4 kt
