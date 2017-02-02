版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-Panasonic Corp of North America names Hideo Nakano as CEO of Panasonic Avionics

Feb 2 Panasonic Corp

* Panasonic Corporation of North America announces management change at panasonic avionics

* Panasonic corp of north america says Hideo Nakano will serve as CEO of Panasonic Avionics, succeeding Paul Margis, who has left company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐