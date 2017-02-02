版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower

Feb 2 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
