BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals files for stock shelf up to $300 mln - SEC filing

Feb 2 Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Files for stock shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2k2UNIV] Further company coverage:
