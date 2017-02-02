版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-The New York Times announces upcoming launch on Snapchat discover

Feb 2 New York Times Co

* The New York Times announces upcoming launch on Snapchat discover

* Times's team, as with all discover publishers, will have editorial independence over editions it produces for Snapchat

* New York Times Co - Will create a daily edition for snapchatters in U.S. and Canada based on its morning briefing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐