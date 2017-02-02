BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims

Feb 2 EnPro Industries Inc :

* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims

* EnPro Industries Inc - as contemplated by comprehensive settlement, GST and COLTEC have filed a modified joint plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court

* EnPro industries-agreement further provides it is not binding on any of EnPro parties unless and until effective date of joint plan shall have occurred

* EnPro Industries Inc - order approving settlement with workers' compensation boards for 10 canadian provinces to resolve current, future asbestos claims