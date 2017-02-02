版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Commercial Metals announces production of steel fence posts at its micro mill in Durant, Oklahoma

Feb 2 Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Co - will construct automated steel fence post manufacturing facility on site of micro mill in Durant, Oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
