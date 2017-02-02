版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend

Feb 2 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.19per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐