版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK

Feb 2 Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom

* Soligenix announces SGX301 receives promising innovative medicine designation from the UK medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐