公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Liberty Media files for resale of up to 70.4 mln shares of Series C Liberty formula one common stock

Feb 2 Liberty Media Corp :

* Liberty Media - files for resale of up to 70.4 million shares of series c Liberty Formula One common stock offered by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2kZFQFr) Further company coverage:
