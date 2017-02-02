版本:
BRIEF-First Bancorp says selling stockholders offering 20 mln shares- SEC filing

Feb 2 First Bancorp

* Says selling stockholders are offering 20 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2kWAYBu] Further company coverage:
