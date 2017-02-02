版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T Inc - files for notes offering of up to $10 bln - SEC filing

Feb 2 At&T Inc

* at&t inc - files for six-part global notes offering of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
