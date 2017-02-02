BRIEF-EFI now expects Q1 GAAP rev to be between $236 mln-$241 mln

Feb 2 Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Now expects GAAP revenue to be in range of $236 million to $241 million for q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Now expects revenue for full fiscal year 2017 for its fiery segment to grow by low to mid-single digits

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - now expects fy non-GAAP operating margin to be in range of 13% to 15% compared to its prior outlook of 15% to 16%

* Q1 revenue view $238.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S