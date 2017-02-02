REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc -
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $50 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 7.875% senior notes due 2020
* Eliminate about $708 million in debt under company's reserve-based credit facility and senior unsecured debt
* Filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operation and drilling and completion activities
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 8 3/8% senior notes due 2019
* Entered into restructuring support agreement with consenting holders of 7.0% senior secured second lien notes due 2023
* DIP financing, cash from operations, to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations
Through RSA transactions, to eliminate about $708 million in debt under co's reserve-based credit facility, senior unsecured debt
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.