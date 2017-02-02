BRIEF-CBS Corporation and Entercom announce merger of Cbs Radio with Entercom

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 CBS Corp :
* CBS corporation and entercom announce merger of CBS radio with Entercom to create preeminent radio platform
* Entercom Communications Corp - companies have entered into an agreement by which entercom will combine with cbs radio in a tax-free merger
* Entercom Communications Corp - cbs radio shareholders will receive approximately 105 million entercom shares
* Entercom Communications Corp - combined companies' pro forma revenue on a trailing 12 months basis was approximately $1.7 billion
* Entercom Communications Corp - existing entercom shareholders will own 28pct of combined company on a fully diluted basis
* Entercom Communications Corp - Entercom chairman Joseph M. Field, a controlling shareholder of Entercom, has agreed to vote in favor of transaction.
* Entercom - combined company will be known as entercom and will be headquartered in Philadelphia, with a significant ongoing presence in New York
* Entercom Communications - combination of CBS Corp radio business with Entercom will be effected through a "reverse morris trust" transaction
* Entercom Communications Corp - transaction is subject to approval by Entercom shareholders
* Entercom Communications Corp - Andre Fernandez, will continue as president and ceo of CBS Radio through the closing of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.