BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end

Feb 2 Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end

* Says in 2017 trillium intends to continue investigating Sirpafc in relevant preclinical models

* Says during the year, it expects to make progress in phase 1b tti-621-01 study

* Trillium therapeutics says in second phase 1 trial on tti-621-02 expects to complete dose escalation phase and potentially begin an expansion phase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
