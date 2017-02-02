版本:
BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Inc intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials

Feb 2 Trillium Therapeutics Inc :

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - in 2017, trillium is also planning to advance its second sirpafc fusion protein, TTI-622, into clinical testing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
