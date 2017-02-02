BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Cytokinetics Inc :
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics Inc - to sell to royalty pharma a portion of potential royalty due to Cytokinetics from Amgen on worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics says sold to Royalty Pharma a 4.5 percent royalty on potential worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil for $90 million in an upfront cash payment
* Says Royalty Pharma has agreed to purchase $10 million of Cytokinetics' common stock
* Has also agreed to exercise its option to co-invest with amgen in phase 3 development program of Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics - to exercise its co-investing option in exchange for increased royalties from amgen on worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil outside Japan
* Cytokinetics - agreed with Royalty Pharma to exercise option to co-invest $40 million in phase 3 development program of Omecamtiv Mecarbil under deal with Amgen
* Cytokinetics - following transaction with Royalty Pharma, Cytokinetics retains right to receive more than $600 million in potential milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
