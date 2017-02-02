BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1

Feb 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group says the AUM as of Feb 1 reflects a net increase of about $0.1 billion since Jan 1, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2kWUXjD) Further company coverage: