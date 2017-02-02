BRIEF-Peak Resorts Inc season pass sales from beginning of ski season up 28 percent

Feb 2 Peak Resorts Inc :

* Peak Resorts Inc - season pass sales from beginning of ski season through January 29, 2017, were up 28 percent in units and 23 percent in dollars

* Peak Resorts Inc - paid skier visits for company's 14-resort portfolio were up 40 percent through january 29, 2017 compared to same prior-year period