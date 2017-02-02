BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75

Feb 2 Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly gaap loss per share $3.00

* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75

* Qtrly book value per share $61.27 versus $58.87

* Assets under management were $8.7 billion at end of q4, compared to $8.9 billion in the year-ago period

* Qtrly net revenues $222.5 million versus $197.4 million

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $217.9 million versus $195.1 million

* Piper Jaffray - q4 advisory services revenues were $99.7 million, an increase of 14% and 33% compared to q4 2015 and sequential quarter, respectively

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $202.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S